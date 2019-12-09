Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu civic polls hanging in balance? DMK plans to move court again

Since Chennai district has only urban local bodies, no election will be held in this district for now.

Published: 09th December 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elections to local bodies seem to be hanging in balance again, going by developments on Saturday. The State Election Commission issued fresh notification to conduct elections to rural local bodies on December 27 and 30 in 27 districts, leaving behind the nine districts where the SC directed that delimitation exercise should be completed in the next four months.

However, an hour after the notification, DMK president MK Stalin said his party has no other option but to approach the court to ensure completion of delimitation process and reservation for SC/STs and women in accordance with directives of the SC.

Just ahead of State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy getting ready for announcing the fresh notification for rural local bodies, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi submitted a 19-page representation urging him to fully adhere to the directives of the SC while issuing fresh notification. When reporters asked about the DMK’s representation,  Palaniswamy said, “We will look into it.”

Already, the DMK moved the SC seeking directions to the Commission to notify the local body elections only after completing the legal formalities, including delimitation, reservation and rotation. However, the SC gave a go-ahead to the SEC to conduct elections in 27 districts, leaving behind the nine districts. Both the AIADMK and the DMK welcomed the verdict, terming it historic.

Addressing a press conference, Palaniswamy said elections for rural local bodies in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi will not be held for now.

Since Chennai district has only urban local bodies, no election will be held in this district for now. In all, elections will take place in 27 districts and model code of conduct which is in force here since December 2 will continue.

On whether the disbursal of Pongal gift hamper comprising Rs 1,000 per family card would attract the poll code, the SEC said, “The ongoing schemes can remain. The model code bars only new schemes.”

When reporters asked the SEC to explain the ‘administrative reasons’ behind the decision to hold elections to urban local bodies at a later date, he reiterated that it was only due to administrative reasons.

On the Opposition’s charge that the SEC had been reflecting only the intentions of the ruling party, Palaniswamy said, “The Commission is taking steps to conduct the elections in a fair manner. So, everyone should cooperate.”

On whether the SC verdict was a setback to the Commission, he said, “There is no setback or a step forward for the Commission. We are ready to conduct elections and we will adhere to the SC orders.”

He said direct elections will be held for 91,975 rural local bodies in 27 districts, including, 27 district panchayats and 515 district panchayat ward members. Besides, polls to 314 panchayat unions, 5,090 panchayat union ward councillors, 9,624 village panchayat presidents and 76,746 village panchayat ward member posts will be held.

Two phases
1.3 core voters will be exercising their franchise in the first phase and 1.28 crore in the second. Over 4 lakh personnel will be on poll duty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
local body polls Tamil nadu Supreme Court
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp