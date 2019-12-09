Tamil Nadu civic polls hanging in balance? DMK plans to move court again

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Elections to local bodies seem to be hanging in balance again, going by developments on Saturday. The State Election Commission issued fresh notification to conduct elections to rural local bodies on December 27 and 30 in 27 districts, leaving behind the nine districts where the SC directed that delimitation exercise should be completed in the next four months.

However, an hour after the notification, DMK president MK Stalin said his party has no other option but to approach the court to ensure completion of delimitation process and reservation for SC/STs and women in accordance with directives of the SC.

Just ahead of State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy getting ready for announcing the fresh notification for rural local bodies, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi submitted a 19-page representation urging him to fully adhere to the directives of the SC while issuing fresh notification. When reporters asked about the DMK’s representation, Palaniswamy said, “We will look into it.”

Already, the DMK moved the SC seeking directions to the Commission to notify the local body elections only after completing the legal formalities, including delimitation, reservation and rotation. However, the SC gave a go-ahead to the SEC to conduct elections in 27 districts, leaving behind the nine districts. Both the AIADMK and the DMK welcomed the verdict, terming it historic.

Addressing a press conference, Palaniswamy said elections for rural local bodies in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi will not be held for now.

Since Chennai district has only urban local bodies, no election will be held in this district for now. In all, elections will take place in 27 districts and model code of conduct which is in force here since December 2 will continue.

On whether the disbursal of Pongal gift hamper comprising Rs 1,000 per family card would attract the poll code, the SEC said, “The ongoing schemes can remain. The model code bars only new schemes.”

When reporters asked the SEC to explain the ‘administrative reasons’ behind the decision to hold elections to urban local bodies at a later date, he reiterated that it was only due to administrative reasons.

On the Opposition’s charge that the SEC had been reflecting only the intentions of the ruling party, Palaniswamy said, “The Commission is taking steps to conduct the elections in a fair manner. So, everyone should cooperate.”

On whether the SC verdict was a setback to the Commission, he said, “There is no setback or a step forward for the Commission. We are ready to conduct elections and we will adhere to the SC orders.”

He said direct elections will be held for 91,975 rural local bodies in 27 districts, including, 27 district panchayats and 515 district panchayat ward members. Besides, polls to 314 panchayat unions, 5,090 panchayat union ward councillors, 9,624 village panchayat presidents and 76,746 village panchayat ward member posts will be held.

Two phases

1.3 core voters will be exercising their franchise in the first phase and 1.28 crore in the second. Over 4 lakh personnel will be on poll duty.