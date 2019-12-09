Thanjavur to get advanced eye care centre

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A regional eye care centre will be established in the Thanjavur Government Raja Mirasudar Hospital (RMH) at a cost of Rs 16.47 crores. The GO for this has been issued recently.

The hospital housed in the Government Raja Mirasudar hospital has been functioning for 100 years. During the centenary year of the hospital various programmes have been organised. To mark the occasion, the Directorate of Medical Education had sent a proposal to create a Regional Eye Care centre under the Department of Ophthalmology of Thanjavur Medical college. Accepting it, the Health department granted administrative sanction for Rs 16.47 crores for constructing a 120-bed block to house the centre.

Of the total amount sanctioned Rs 4.47 crores has been released for the year 2019-20 for the construction. The balance would be released based on the requirement of the funds, the order noted.

The Director of Medical Education was also instructed to request the Mission Director, National Health Mission to include the project under the Project Implementation Programme for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21.