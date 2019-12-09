Home States Tamil Nadu

Villagers seek approach road to crematorium

Rural Development department official told TNIE the issue is yet to come to their notice but added they would look into the matter.

Thundam villagers carrying a deceased person negotiating through paddy fields to reach the crematorium.

Thundam villagers carrying a deceased person negotiating through paddy fields to reach the crematorium.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of Thundam village near Thirumarugal are seeking approach roads to a cremation grounds as they are forced to walk through paddy fields carrying loved ones’ mortal remains.

Thundam is in Kattumavadi panchayat of Thirumarugal block in Nagapattinam district and lacks proper approach roads from the residential area to the crematorium located amidst paddy fields. The villagers are forced to stomp paddy crops en route to the crematorium, which is 1 km away.

“We have been requesting officials for years but nothing has been done to set up a good pathway or approach roads for decades. We are earning the wrath of farmers while struggling in the mud and through crops in the fields. We request some approach roads be built so all of us can benefit,” said Thundam resident K Dinesh.

The thaladi crops are now entering the flowering stage and would be harvested next month. Although farmers do not mind the people walking through their fields during non-cultivation periods or offseason, they are not so happy with their crops being stomped to the ground this time of year.

"All communities have their respective cremation grounds amidst paddy fields. All of them have been taking a heart-wrenching path over crops for years. It is not a pleasant feeling while considering the loss of agricultural productivity every year, " said K Veeraperumal, a farmer.

Comments

