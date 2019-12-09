Will India formulate a menopause policy?

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Friday, said there is no menopause policy for women and before taking any decision on the issue comprehensive research must be done along with consultations from stakeholders and experts.

The minister said this in response to the concern raised by Villupuram MP Ravikumar on menopause policy.

Dr Shanthi Gunasingh, former director, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology told Express, "It is welcoming to know that the government shows concern over menopause in women. Menopause doesn't only reflect on a woman's body but it also affects the overall well-being of her mind. Women who will be reaching the menopause period, will be vulnerable to many diseases. Also, it is the period their children will leave home to pursue higher education or jobs. So all of these sudden changes will reflect on their performance at work, and they need to be understood, cared for at workplaces. The policy must be laid out to create an inclusive work environment for women in their menopuase, thereby creating awareness among people about it. Raising awareness on the issue is primary, as it is still a dormant topic discussed in the society in India."

"In a nation where menstrual cycle and anything related to it is considered a taboo, we need to begin by talking about menopause in the social dias. Women in their early 50s are often left out in solitude. After taking care of their home and work for over three decades, she will naturally be exhausted, now imagine the plight with menopause. So we need more dialogues among different sectors of people to spread awareness about the natural hormonal changes.The policy drafting must be a comprehensive one. If India considers itself a developed nation then these basic women welfare policies must be an integral part of the constitution," said a woman welfare activist, Selvi from Chennai.

India can take cue from Menopause policies from other nations. The menopause policy in United Kingdom focuses on raising awareness, understanding and education on the issue, giving consideration to menopause related symptoms in the workplace environment, offer appropriate support for women workers in their menopause period and ensure there is a social space to have conversations about it.