Home States Tamil Nadu

Will India formulate a menopause policy?

Union minister Smriti Irani, on Friday, said  there is no  menopause policy for women and before taking any decision on the issue comprehensive research must be done.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Friday, said  there is no  menopause policy for women and before taking any decision on the issue comprehensive research must be done along with consultations from stakeholders and experts.

The minister said this in response to the concern raised by Villupuram MP Ravikumar on menopause policy.

 Dr Shanthi Gunasingh, former director, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology told Express, "It is welcoming to know that the government shows concern over menopause in women. Menopause doesn't only reflect on a woman's body but it also affects the overall well-being of her mind. Women who will be reaching the menopause period, will be vulnerable to many  diseases.  Also, it is the period their children will leave home to pursue higher education or jobs. So all of these sudden changes will reflect on their performance at work, and they need to be understood, cared for at workplaces. The policy must be laid out to create an inclusive work environment for women in their menopuase, thereby creating awareness among people about it. Raising awareness on the issue is primary, as it is still a dormant topic discussed in the society in India."

"In a nation where menstrual cycle and anything related to it is considered a taboo, we need to begin by talking about menopause in the social dias. Women in their early 50s are often left out in solitude. After taking care of their home and work for over three decades, she will naturally be exhausted, now imagine the plight with menopause. So we need more dialogues among different sectors of people to spread awareness about the natural hormonal changes.The policy drafting must be a comprehensive one. If India considers itself a developed nation then these basic women welfare policies must be an integral part of the constitution," said a woman welfare activist, Selvi from Chennai.

India can take cue from Menopause policies from other nations. The menopause policy in United Kingdom  focuses on raising awareness, understanding and education on the issue, giving consideration to menopause related symptoms in the workplace environment, offer appropriate support for women workers in their menopause period and ensure there is a social space to have conversations about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
menopause policy Smriti Irani
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp