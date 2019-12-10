Bar Council chief greets CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office-bearers of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Law Minister C Ve Shanmugham on Monday and submitted a memorandum urging to enhance the Advocates Welfare Fund from the present `7 lakh to `15 lakh.

The memorandum also urged to grant monthly stipend of `5,000 per month to the newly enrolled junior lawyers, establish a law academy in Chennai, make Tamil the court language in the High Court and to make it a necessary language for the civil judges to be appointed by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Further, the memorandum sought extending Government Group Health Insurance to lawyers, allot funds for purchase of law books for libraries in advocates associations in State and establish the Southern Bench of Supreme Court or a National Court of Appeal in Chennai, as per the resolution passed by the Assembly. Later, TN Bar Council chairman P S Amalraj and Bar Council of India Co-chairman S Prabakaran claimed that the dignitaries had agreed to consider their requests.