'Don't pay tips to deliverymen', Indane Gas company tells customers

CHENNAI: Indane has requested its customers not to pay extra charges to deliverymen other than the amount mentioned in the cash memo, a release stated.



The release stated that a cash memo from the distributor, which has to be acknowledged by the customer on receipt of cylinder refill has the retail selling price (RSP) and the RSP is inclusive of delivery charges for reaching the cylinders to the kitchen.

"IndianOil does not advocate payment of tips and in the event of over-charging beyond the printed amount on the cash memo, the customers may contact customer service numbers. Chennai: 04424339238/24339246/944408564 6; Madurai: 0452-2533956; Trichy: 0431-2740066; Coimbatore: 0422-2247396. Call 1906 for any LPG related emergency or toll free complaint number 18002333555