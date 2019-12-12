 Villagers in Dharmapuri warned against ‘auctioning’ of posts in panchayat

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: After rumours of a Village Panchayat President post being ‘auctioned’ for Rs 25 lakh by Panaikulam panchayat in Pennagaram taluk went viral on social media, Block Development Officer (BDO) Krishnan and Tahsildar Saravanan warned villagers not to restrict themselves in filing nominations for the rural local body elections.

After conducting an inquiry in the panchayat, the BDO told TNIE, “The five villagers claimed to have been taking turns to nominate a person for the post, which is against the Panchayat Raj Act. However, they have not auctioned the post.”