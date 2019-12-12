Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of 45-year-old Gaja victim gets relief after one year

K Natarajan (45), a farmworker was staying with his family in a hut in Melathoppu at Soorapallam village when Gaja cyclone struck the coast on November 16, 2018.

Published: 12th December 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Banana trees uprooted by Cyclone Gaja, near Lalgudi in Tiruchy

Banana trees uprooted by Cyclone Gaja, near Lalgudi in Tiruchy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thanks to the intervention of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), the family of a farmworker who died of injuries when a coconut tree fell on him during Gaja cyclone, got relief after a year.

K Natarajan (45), a farmworker was staying with his family in a hut in Melathoppu at Soorapallam village when Gaja cyclone struck the coast on November 16, 2018. A coconut tree came crashing down and he was injured.

He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical college hospital on November 20, 2018. Meanwhile, based on
the enumeration done immediately after Gaja, the state government-sanctioned Rs 50,000 for those injured. The same was to be disbursed in January 2019.

By the time relief was disbursed, Natarajan died and the amount was handed over to his wife Chithra.

With the breadwinner no more, Chithra moved from the coconut grove and lived on the banks of a lake in Orathanadu with her two sons aged 10 and 6 and 8-year-old daughter. She reportedly borrowed Rs 6,000 from U Mahalingam of Pottalangudi for conducting the 10th-day rituals of her husband.

In return, she let her 10-year-old son work for Mahalingam. On information, a boy was herding goats,
ChildLine officials rescued him on March 6, 2019.

On November 19, 2019, the State Commission for protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) conducted a consultation meeting at Government home for boys at Thanjavur, where the boy studied. On hearing the plight of the boy, M P Nirmala retired IAS officer and Chairperson of the SCPCR brought the incident to the notice of former IAS officer and former Director of State Disaster Management department Venkatachalam.

The case was followed up and after the perusal of records and proposals by the concerned revenue officials, Thanjavur District Collector M Govinda Rao on November 27, 2019, ordered release of Rs 4 lakhs from the State Disaster Relief Fund to be paid to the family of Natarajan as Gaja relief for those killed during the cyclone.

The Rs 3.5 lakhs from this fund (after deducting Rs 50,000 already paid) was divided into four equal share of Rs 87,500 and will be credited to bank accounts of his wife Chithra and three children.

The Collector also recommended for the payment of Rs 6 lakhs from the Chief Minister Relief Fund as the relief announced for the families of those who died in Gaja cyclone was `10 lakhs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Gaja Tamil Nadu Gaja victims
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp