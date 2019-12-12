Tamil Nadu man arrested for storing, circulating child porn

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: A 42-year old man was held here on Thursday for alleged digital storage and circulation of child pornographic content, a first arrest in Tamil Nadu for this offence, police said.

The alleged offender, Christopher Alphonse, hailing from Palakkarai here, was under the police radar for quite some time for this offence and he was arrested today, an All Women Police Station (Cantonement) police official said.

Tiruchirappalli City Police Commissioner V Varadharaju confirmed the arrest for "child pornography."

A case under the POCSO Act, 2012 for use of a child in any media for pornographic purposes and storage besides sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been invoked against the offender, an AWPS official said adding this was the first such case in Tamil Nadu.

Alphonse had allegedly used fictitious names including 'Nilavan,' to circulate juvenile pornography, and he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, she added.

A senior State level official helming the crimes against women and children wing had days ago said that those possessing or circulating child pornographic content were under the scanner.