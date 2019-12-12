Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man arrested for storing, circulating child porn

The alleged offender, Christopher Alphonse, hailing from Palakkarai here, was under the police radar for quite some time for this offence. 

Published: 12th December 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Child murder, Child abuse, POCSO

For representational purposes

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: A 42-year old man was held here on Thursday for alleged digital storage and circulation of child pornographic content, a first arrest in Tamil Nadu for this offence, police said.

The alleged offender, Christopher Alphonse, hailing from Palakkarai here, was under the police radar for quite some time for this offence and he was arrested today, an All Women Police Station (Cantonement) police official said.

Tiruchirappalli City Police Commissioner V Varadharaju confirmed the arrest for "child pornography."

A case under the POCSO Act, 2012 for use of a child in any media for pornographic purposes and storage besides sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been invoked against the offender, an AWPS official said adding this was the first such case in Tamil Nadu.

Alphonse had allegedly used fictitious names including 'Nilavan,' to circulate juvenile pornography, and he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, she added.

A senior State level official helming the crimes against women and children wing had days ago said that those possessing or circulating child pornographic content were under the scanner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act child pornography
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp