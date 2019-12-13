Home States Tamil Nadu

Did not follow due procedure: West Zone Police on Karnataka counterpart's search-arrest operation in Salem

The reaction comes in the wake of two such incidents -- Karnataka police's operation in Salem on December 8 and Kerala's police work in Pollachi on December 4.

Published: 13th December 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Police

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After the Karnataka's police's search-and-arrest operation in Salem was mistaken as abduction and resulted in inter-departmental tension, officials of the West Zone Police have pointed out that their counterparts had failed to follow due procedure and keep the local forces informed.

The operation should take the suspects by surprise and not the local police, they say.

The reaction comes in the wake of two such incidents -- Karnataka police's operation in Salem on December 8 and Kerala's police work in Pollachi on December 4.

In Salem, police in plainclothes took a man into custody at gunpoint in public view. A bystander called it in as an abduction.

It was only after local police apprehended the team that they found them to be counterparts from Karnataka.

In the second case, an armed team had conducted a search at the house of a person believed to have been involved in a cheating case in Kerala. In both cases, the local police were not informed.

A senior police official in Coimbatore range points out that officers from another State can arrest a person here, given that the person has been found to have links to a cognizable crime in their State.

If the arrested person cannot be brought back within 24 hours (excluding travel time), they have to be produced in a court and a transit remand obtained for them. The local police must be informed through the process, the official explains.

Additional Deputy General of Police (Law and Order) K Jayanath Murali says that the Salem and Pollachi incidents, if they happened as narrated, are illegal, adding that the CrPC clearly lays out the terms and conditions of operations in another State.

Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) K Periaiah notes that local police can even file cases against their counterparts from other states if the latter failed to stick to the procedure.

However, a few officials claim that Tamil Nadu police too have carried out operations in other states without informing the local authorities. If the suspect has a good rapport with the local police, it will be difficult to catch them, they point out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu police West Zone Police Karnataka Salem
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp