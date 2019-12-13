Home States Tamil Nadu

Prank gone wrong: Oblivious to reality, Tamil Nadu boy files police complaint after being pranked by relative

On December 5 evening, the student received a phone call from Karthick posing as a police officer, asking the youth why he was watching adult videos online.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Pranking is nothing new to humankind. From ancient tribes to contemporary social groups, humans have been using prank to keep their obliviousness in check. 

Nonetheless, there are some basic rules one must stick to before being mischievous. Seems like Karthick of Moondradaippu went a bit overboard while pranking his relative, a 19-year-old student, and forgot to inform him after the act that it was nothing but a prank.

Consequence: The student went to the police station and filed a complaint.

On December 5 evening, the student received a phone call from an anonymous number. The person on the other end, posing as a police officer, asked the youth why he was watching adult videos. The caller, suspected to be Karthick, told the student that police traced his number using an app.

He also told him that his name was published in news reports for watching adult content and demanded him to visit Moondradaippu police station for “inquiry”.

Even before the student could grasp the situation, an audio clip, featuring the conversation between him and the ‘police officer’, was shared in social media platforms. It was only when the student made one of his relatives to listen to the audio clip, he came to know that the ‘police officer’ was none other than his another relative, Karthick.

The prankster was booked under Sections 170 (Personating a public servant) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury) of IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pranks
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp