Prank gone wrong: Oblivious to reality, Tamil Nadu boy files police complaint after being pranked by relative

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Pranking is nothing new to humankind. From ancient tribes to contemporary social groups, humans have been using prank to keep their obliviousness in check.

Nonetheless, there are some basic rules one must stick to before being mischievous. Seems like Karthick of Moondradaippu went a bit overboard while pranking his relative, a 19-year-old student, and forgot to inform him after the act that it was nothing but a prank.

Consequence: The student went to the police station and filed a complaint.

On December 5 evening, the student received a phone call from an anonymous number. The person on the other end, posing as a police officer, asked the youth why he was watching adult videos. The caller, suspected to be Karthick, told the student that police traced his number using an app.

He also told him that his name was published in news reports for watching adult content and demanded him to visit Moondradaippu police station for “inquiry”.

Even before the student could grasp the situation, an audio clip, featuring the conversation between him and the ‘police officer’, was shared in social media platforms. It was only when the student made one of his relatives to listen to the audio clip, he came to know that the ‘police officer’ was none other than his another relative, Karthick.

The prankster was booked under Sections 170 (Personating a public servant) and 385 (Putting person in fear of injury) of IPC.