Tamil Nadu school removes movie poster from wall for 'obscenity'

By Express News Service

A movie poster on the wall of Selvapuram (main road) Corporation Primary School on Thursday caused quite a stir in the vicinity.

The chief educational officer was called upon and the poster removed by teachers before the end of the day. The poster showed two actors kissing each other and was remarked upon as ‘obscene’.

Local residents have demanded that Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) take action against the workers who pasted the poster on the school’s wall.

The issue was taken up with the chief educational officer, who instructed the teachers in the school to take it down.

Headmistress Suganya clarified that she was unaware of the poster as she was on leave. However, she had coordinated with the teachers to ensure that it did not stay on the wall for long.

Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam Coimbatore District Coordinator S Chandrasekar pointed out that as per norms, private parties are not allowed to paste any posters on the walls of schools.