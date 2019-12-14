Home States Tamil Nadu

No more gifts for Tiruchy residents for installing rainwater harvesting systems

Earlier, the corporation gave bicycles to students who established rainwater harvesting or micro-composting facilities in their homes.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:43 AM

Rainwater harvesting

Representational Image

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents have been anxiously waiting for the past four weeks to know when the corporation would resume giving gifts for establishing rainwater harvesting systems.

The initiative started in August and ended on November 2.

Though the corporation in August had claimed it would continue giving bicycles for almost a year, even senior officials are currently unsure of the fate of this scheme. Most officials refused to comment on what happened to the initiative run using CSR funds.

According to sources, the corporation is now according priority to awareness to promote rainwater harvesting.  “We have a vehicle to spread awareness about the importance of rainwater harvesting. We are also conducting awareness programmes in schools about the importance of rainwater harvesting,” an official said.

Residents opined that the civic body should continue with the initiative. “When they launched the initiative, it was claimed it would last for a year. Though they may have some issues in continuing with it, they should consider coming up with a similar initiative to motivate students,” said Ranganathan, a resident.

The corporation was spending about Rs 50,000 to distribute 10 bicycles every week.

Many critics said the civic body should avoid such expensive initiatives.

“Even if it was running with CSR funds, the corporation should not waste money like that. They can consider using it money for other initiatives,” said S Duraimurugan, a resident.

Some corporation employees claimed the new awareness programmes are getting a good response from the public.

“We usually stop the awareness vehicle near parks and other public place in the evenings and mornings. Several residents ask us about rainwater harvesting, so we hope they would accept the awareness
initiatives,” an employee said.

TAGS
Tiruchy Tiruchy rainwater harvesting
India Matters
