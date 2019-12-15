Check dam found broken near upcoming Udangudi Power Plant in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After the area earmarked for the upcoming Udangudi Super Critical Thermal Power Plant was inundated, officials who were awarded the contract allegedly attempted to break a check dam to remove the stagnant water. The dam is on a channel that diverts water to the Kulasekarapattinam tank.

On November 25, the check dam built on the surplus channel at Muthu Nagar was broken by unidentified persons. On behalf of the residents and farmers in the surrounding villages Advocate Adityan lodged a complaint with Kulasekarapattinam police.

Around 10.30 pm on Friday, Udangudi and Kulasekarapattinam villagers gheraoed a lorry carrying machines to break the check dam. However, the police intervened and released the lorry from the agitators. A resident, Murugan, said, "The company officials have broken the dam. They brought large machines to break it on Friday night."

Activist V Gunaselan said, "These check dams were built a decade ago to protect groundwater from becoming saline. The tanks in Udangudi fills only twice in a decade, so it is necessary to manage the rainwater to improve groundwater table. After breaking the dam, the authorities are trying to break another check dam and the district administration should not remain silent."

Speaking to TNIE, TANGEDCO Director (Project) said that he had not received any complaint yet and assured that an inquiry would be initiated.

The State government had awarded construction of the thermal plant project on an area of 939 acres in Kallamozhi village to the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,30,76.705 crore, including Rs 7,359 crore for the construction and Rs 1,902.87 crore for the captive coal jetty being built eight miles off the shore.

A petition seeking to quash licence for the construction of restoring the waterbody was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in January, 2019. The Court directed the petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

However, NGT also refused to entertain the case citing that the petitioner should have approached within six months after the licence was given to the firm.

BHEL had floated a tender for levelling and grading the green belt area. The construction site is near a channel carrying surplus water from Ellapanayaken tank to Kulasekarapattinam Tharuvai, which was damaged by the lorries transporting sand. "Constructors were heaping sand at the construction site to level the land surface," said Advocate B Ram Kumar Adityan.

However, heavy rains brought the construction work to a halt. The construction workers also had to move to a different area. The channel was the only option to drain the water from the construction site, said the company officials.