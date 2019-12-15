Report sought on engineering faculty’s death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a recent directive, the National Human Rights Commission has asked the State Higher Education Department to conduct a detailed inquiry into the suicide of an engineering college faculty, T Vasanthavannan, and submit a report.

Vasanthavannan allegedly killed himself unable to take the ‘harassment’ by the private college management, which refused to return his academic certificates even after he sought to resign from his job.The victim’s friends and family allege he was even threatened with physical assault. The NHRC has asked the Higher Education Department to submit a report within six weeks.