Tamil Nadu photographer's data gets encrypted by hackers; threatened to pay USD 980

The victim opened a mail in his inbox after which he files in the computer were encrypted by hackers, who according to the police, are not from India.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old studio photographer from Udumalai in Tirupur district was in a fix after his important photos and documents that were stored in his personal computer were reportedly encrypted with strong code by unidentified hackers.

M Sathish, the photographer, stated that a couple of days ago he opened a mail in his inbox which he believes to have landed him in trouble. After opening the mail, the files in the computer were encrypted, he added.

The hackers have demanded that Sathish purchase a decryption tool and an unique key in order to access his own files. The cost that they demand for the tool is around USD 980 and they have asked that it be paid in cryptocurrency. He was also offered a discount of 50 percent if he contacts the hackers through email within 72 hours, bringing the price down to USD 490.

The perpetrator(s) have even warned that he will never be able to restore his data without making the payment. "The photos and documents on the computer are very important," said Sathish, who has now lodged a complaint with the Udumalai police. A case has been booked and investigation is underway. Sources opine that the hackers are not from India.

Udumalai Inspector Murugesan said their efforts to retrieve the files were unfruitful. He said software experts from Chennai and cybercrime police are working to retrieve the files. Police have asked the public to use original software and operating system in their computers, adding that a full computer scan must be done at every interval and spam mails must not be opened.

