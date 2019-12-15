Home States Tamil Nadu

WATCH | DMK releases video clip issuing clarification on opposition to Citizenship Act

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday released a video of its chief M K Stalin explaining in detail as to why it opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

The video was in response to AIADMK taking a dig at DMK over the CAA, asking if it had ever spoken a word about getting Indian citizenship for Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka when it shared power at the Centre for 17 years.

In the clip uploaded on social media platforms, Stalin said his party would not have opposed the Act if it provided refugee status to all those who seek asylum in the country.

Terming the Act as "unconstitutional, anti-people, divisive and regressive," Stalin said, DMK would not have opposed it if it provided refugee status to all those who seek asylum in the country.

"However, the law discriminates against Muslims and uses religion as a benchmark to distinguish between people and therefore divide them," he alleged.

He further claimed that the BJP has used CAA to divert attention from issues like economic distress and job losses.

"Economic distress, rising unemployment. As our fellow citizens continue to suffer from such problems, this Act has provided a timely distraction for the BJP government".

Referring to large-scale protests in some North-Eastern states, where people have come together to oppose CAB, he said, "The DMK also has led similar protests against CAB in Tamil Nadu."

DMK will not remain silent when there is a challenge to Tamil Nadu and its people in any form, he said.

"The rights of Tamil race will always be safeguarded through our struggles," he said.

Stalin slammed the AIADMK for voting in favour of the Bill and helping the BJP-led government to pass it.

DMK had been vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill both inside and outside Parliament, saying it went against the interests of "minorities (apparently Muslim refugees) and Sri Lankan Tamils."

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Stalin said it was a matter of 'shame' for the country's democratic traditions and Constitutional values that 82-year old member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister and Union Minister is being detained under Public Safety Act without any basis.

"I demand his immediate release," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the detention of Farooq Adbullah by three months under stringent Public Safety Act.

Besides Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and several others have been under detention since August 5.

According to the CAB, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Both Houses of Parliament had passed the bill.

