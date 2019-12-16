Home States Tamil Nadu

Biryani feast for Tamil Nadu students, courtesy noon meal cook Barisa Begum

Barisa Begum, who cooks the noon meals, wanted to make something special for the students.
 

Published: 16th December 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Biryani image for representational image.

By Express News Service

PADUKOTTAI: Friday began like any other day for the students of the Panchayat Union Elementary
School at Mukkanamalaipatti in Annavasal. When the lunchtime came, the biryani aroma wafted through the classrooms.

Barisa Begum, who cooks the noon meals, wanted to make something special for the students.

On Friday, she cooked biryani for the students and the teachers served piping hot on plantain leaves. She
even bore all the expenses.

"Barisa Begum has been working in this school for more than 20 years. She is always meticulous about the food she cooks for the students. It was her wish to make biryani for the students," said Maharaja, a teacher at the school.

The school has more than 100 students. The biryani was much appreciated by all. For the students, it was a welcome change from the usual meals. "We mostly hear about the noon meals not being properly cooked. Barisa is not like that. She cooks each meal with utmost love and care. She treats the students like her own children. 

These children have probably never eaten biryani in their life. For them, it was a big feast," said another teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchayat Union Elementary School Biryani
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp