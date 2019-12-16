Biryani feast for Tamil Nadu students, courtesy noon meal cook Barisa Begum

By Express News Service

PADUKOTTAI: Friday began like any other day for the students of the Panchayat Union Elementary

School at Mukkanamalaipatti in Annavasal. When the lunchtime came, the biryani aroma wafted through the classrooms.



Barisa Begum, who cooks the noon meals, wanted to make something special for the students.



On Friday, she cooked biryani for the students and the teachers served piping hot on plantain leaves. She

even bore all the expenses.

"Barisa Begum has been working in this school for more than 20 years. She is always meticulous about the food she cooks for the students. It was her wish to make biryani for the students," said Maharaja, a teacher at the school.



The school has more than 100 students. The biryani was much appreciated by all. For the students, it was a welcome change from the usual meals. "We mostly hear about the noon meals not being properly cooked. Barisa is not like that. She cooks each meal with utmost love and care. She treats the students like her own children.



These children have probably never eaten biryani in their life. For them, it was a big feast," said another teacher.