Kottarai dam construction on hiatus in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Construction of Kottarai dam across the Marudaiyaru in Perambalur district has ground to a halt due to a shortage of funds. Farmers and the public have urged for work to be resumed at the earliest.



The project was announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following popular demand on April 4, 2013. At the time, the budget for the project was Rs 108 crore and approved on October 21, 2013.



The dam would have a 211.58 million cubic feet capacity, enough to irrigate 4,194 acres.



Work started in 2016 and officials said over 70 per cent of the project had been completed. However, there

has been no progress in the past four months. This has worried residents and farmers of neighbouring villages, especially those from Kottarai, Adhanur, Gudalur, Sathanur, Kuthur, Pujangarayanallur, Nochikkulam and Thondappadi, who would benefit most from the dam.



For the project, 464 acres from Kottarai village and 180 acres from Adhanur village have been acquired.



The land acquisition cost Rs 22.62 crore and preliminary works Rs 65.5 lakh. Kottarai resident N Suresh said, "The project was to be completed in two years. Initially, there was rapid progress but has slowed down in the past four months. There is no activity at the site. If it is left like this, completed structures would deteriorate, so work should resume without any delay. The works along with Marudaiyaru canal restoration should be completed immediately for the benefit of agriculture in the region."



Tamil Nadu Farmers Association district secretary N Chelladurai said, "The project was implemented following a long-pending demand for a dam here. Farmers had been seeking a dam for 40 years. It is worrying to see the project right now is so near yet so far. Farmers are totally dependent on rain. This dam would change the face of agriculture here for good. There would no longer any drinking water or groundwater woes."



When contacted, Perambalur District Collector V Santha told TNIE, "This project requires more funding than expected. We have initiated action and construction would resume soon."