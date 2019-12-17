After maize, castor crop affected by pest attack in Perambalur

Farmers are worried over pest attacks on castor crop. They said that they were devastated because many shifted from maize to castor due to fall armyworm attacks. It is of note that this crop was suggested by the Agriculture department following the pest attacks on maize.
Many farmers are now affected by pest attack twice in a row, despite shifting crops.
Castor is cultivated in over 347 hectares in Perambalur. Of this in Alathur taluk alone, farmers complained that as much as 50 hectares were attacked by pests. The six-month crop was planted in late July and the harvest was expected in January 2020.
The farmers said they could do nothing about the attack as no pesticide, no matter how many times used, worked. Many have started to destroy the crops already to clear fields for the next crop and to prevent it from spreading.
R Ajith Kumar, a farmer from Siruganpur said, “For the first time, I planted castor crop on 1 acre at the cost of `11,000. But the pests have almost killed it. I have used pesticides more than 10 times but it couldn’t control the pests. Already I have spent `10,000 on pesticides. Even if I somehow manage to
control it, which I am not hopeful about, I may not make any profit. I maybe even pushed to destroy the crops.”
Another affected farmer M Pandiyan destroyed 4 acres of castor crops. He said, “I planted castor on 4 acres after destroying maize. Now it is severely affected by pests. I have already seen an attack (maize) so I did not wait and I destroyed all the crops. I am going to plant sesame. I have lost Rs 80,000 in castor. The district administration should come forward and help us financially,” he added.
For a lot of Perambalur farmers it has been continuous losses with cotton, maize and now castor. Around 68000 hectares of maize were affected by fall armyworms last year.
Following this, the agriculture department recommended castor crops to farmers.
Farmers said that they were advised to do that, saying that the investment of labour and cost was less but had high demand in the market. This attracted many and they took to castor.
The farmers lamented that despite complaints no officials came to inspect their lands. Agriculture Joint Director A Ganesan said, “Recently we inspected castor crops on the border of Kavulpalayam but did not see any attacks. We will inspect these locations soon and take action.”
Farmers are worried over pest attacks on castor crop. They said that they were devastated because many shifted from maize to castor due to fall armyworm attacks. It is of note that this crop was suggested by the Agriculture department following the pest attacks on maize.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Nitish 'missing' posters emerge in various locations of Patna
PM Narendra Modi to interact with students appearing for examinations on January 16
Pained over 'atmosphere of fear' in country, Urdu satirist Mujtaba Hussain to return Padma Shri
Withdrawn tender for social media monitoring agency: UIDAI
Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, 6 others in FIR in Jamia violence
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee snubs governor, skips meet over violence