AIADMK MP Mohammed John stripped off his Jamaat post for supporting Amendment Bill in RS

The AIADMK MP had been holding the post for about ten years, since 2010.

AIADMK MP A Mohammed John

AIADMK MP A Mohammed John (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: AIADMK MP A Mohammed John was stripped of his position in the All Jamaat Federation for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha.

He had been holding the post of patron of All Jamaat Federation comprising various Jamats belonging to Ranipet, Wallajah and Arcot regions.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the office-bearers of the All Jamaat Federation held in Ranipet on Monday evening.

According to All Jamaat Federation member and district president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam(TMMK) Mohammed Hassan, “We discussed the issue at the meeting held on Monday evening and unanimously decided to remove Mohammed John MP from the post of Kappalar (patron) of All Jamaat (Federation) for voting in favour of CAB in Rajya Sabha, and thereby committing the offence of insulting Muslims.”

The AIADMK MP had been holding the post for about ten years, since 2010.

Mohammed Hassan said the decision to remove him from the post of patron was taken after pressure from Jamaats across Tamil Nadu and the local Muslim community in Ranipet, for his act went against the interests of the community as a whole.

Mohammed John was also a former Tamil Nadu Minister. He was elected to the State Assembly in 2011 elections from Ranipet constituency and was made a Minister but later was removed from the Cabinet.

Picketing residence

The TMMK has announced a stir to picket the residence of Mohammed John located in Ranipet on Friday to condemn his act of supporting the CAB, Hassan said.

He added that leaders of political parties including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Indian National League (INL) have extended support to the stir.

