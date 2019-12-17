'No CAA in the land of Periyar': Stalin says DMK will stand by Muslims, Eelam Tamils 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has asserted that his party will vehemently oppose the Citizenship (Amendement) Act as it was against the Muslims and Eelam Tamils.

He said this while addressing the members of his party who were protesting against the Act at Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

Stalin said the BJP is dividing the country. "Tamil Nadu, the land of Periyar, won’t accept the Act as they (Modi government) omitted the Muslims and Eelam Tamils fror getting citizenship."

"Why is the Centre ignoring Muslims from the neighbouring countries who want Indian citizenship? And what is the reason for ignoring the Eelam Tamils who are Hindus who have been living in the refugee camps for the last three decades?" he asked.

Stalin accused the ruling AIADMK as the subservient regime to the BJP-led Modi government. AIADMK extended its support to the Act in the Parliament as the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wants to rule the state at any cost.

CM Palaniswami shoudl change his stand and oppose the Act like his counterparts in Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Chhattisgarh, Stalin added.

The party, Stalin said, has already approached the Supreme Court against the Act.

Meanwhile, DMK has invited an all-party meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters on Wednesday to discuss the Act.