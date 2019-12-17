Over 3000 Tamil Nadu fishermen driven away by Sri Lankan Navy

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: In second such incident this week, nearly 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet on Tuesday.

The fishermen from this island town had put out to sea on Monday in more than 500 boats and were fishing off Kathchatheevu early this morning when a Sri Lankan Navy patrol team came to the spot and drove off a group of fisherfolks, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emiret alleged.

The fishermen were threatened at gun point and forced to return to the shore without their catch, he said.

Around 3,000 fishermen from here were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu, after damaging fishing equipment in 50 boats on Saturday.