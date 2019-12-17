Tamil Nadu fisher ostracised for crossing the line, colleagues announce strike

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fisherfolk in Poompuhar went on strike on Monday demanding action against a fisher

they had ostracised for violating their community laws. 63-year-old G Lakshmanan has been ostracised for fishing from villages in south blocks of Nagapattinam district.



He had made complaints against his community for allegedly publicly humiliating him and allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday. Fisherfolk, fed-up with his complaints, struck work and demanded action against him.

Poompuhar fishers’ panchayat does not allow its people to fish in villages in the south blocks of Nagapattinam district due to past issues. Lakshmanan and his men continued to fish from villages such as Vizhunthamavadi and Vellapallam despite warnings from his panchayat. When he refused to pay heed, the panchayat ostracised him and fined him Rs 20 lakh.



Lakshmanan made complaints to police about his family being harassed, although villagers denied the allegations. He allegedly attempted suicide at home as he alleged a woman publicly beat him on Sunday. The woman was the wife of a person against whom Lakshmanan complained about sexual harassment of his family members.



Lakshmanan was admitted to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital after the suicide attempt Police officers called the panchayat leaders to the Nagapattinam SP’s office for a meeting on Monday. They advised against any social boycott and asked them to resolve their differences. However, the Poompuhar fishers stood firm in their demand for action against Lakshmanan for his allegations and defaming them.



Sirkazhi DSP R Vandhana, said, “We have filed FIRs based on complaints.”