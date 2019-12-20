Home States Tamil Nadu

Auction of panchayat posts in Valaiyur village, police registers bribery case

Sources said among the aspirants was an influential person in the village who offered to pay money to make sure he was elected unopposed.

Published: 20th December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Siruganur Police on Thursday registered bribery case against an unidentified person
following allegations that auctions were conducted for three panchayat posts in Valaiyur village.

TNIE on December 14 reported that posts of panchayat union ward councillor, panchayat president and panchayat vice-president were decided allegedly after aspirants agreed to pay a total of Rs 26.92 lakhs.

However, this stoked dissent among the villagers following which Sasi Kumar, a resident, a complaint lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer. The BDO forwarded the complaint to
police on Thursday.

“Along with police, we conducted a preliminary inquiry with 25 people. Nineteen persons denied auctions were conducted and six persons claimed they were not aware of the issue. To further investigate the issue, a case has been registered”, said, Rajendran, Block Development Officer, Manachanallur.

Sources said among the aspirants was an influential person in the village who offered to pay money to make sure he was elected unopposed. The aspirants promised to pay Rs 14 lakhs for the post of Union Councillor, Rs 10 lakh for the post of Village Panchayat President and Rs 2.92 lakhs for the post of Village
Panchayat Vice-president, sources added.

“This is not the way elections should be conducted. We expressed our dissent from the beginning how can a group of people decide for the welfare of the entire village”, said Sasi Kumar’s friend.

Siruganur Police registered a case under two sections including Section 171 (d) (Personation at election) and Section 171 (e) (Punishment for bribery) of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bribe
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp