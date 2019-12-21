Home States Tamil Nadu

10 year-old allegedly raped by father’s friends in Erode

A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and one of the suspects was arrested.

minor girl, assault, rape victim

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: An angry mob vandalised the house of a man suspected of having raped a 10-year-old girl at Gobichettipalayam. While one person was arrested, police are on the lookout for two more, including the child’s father. Sources said that while it was not clear whether the father had sexually abused the girl, the other two had allegedly raped the girl over several months with the man’s approval.

Sources claimed that the child’s father was an alcoholic separated from his wife. He had kept the custody of their two children -- the 10-year-old victim and her 5-year-old brother -- after the estrangement.

The incident came to light when a teacher at the child’s school noticed her in pain. When enquired, the girl revealed to her teacher the horror story. The teacher contacted a relative of the child and alerted them about the incident. Later, the girl was admitted to government Gobichettipalayam hospital, where the doctors confirmed that the girl was a victim of multiple sexual assaults. Based on the findings, the relatives lodged a complaint with the All-Women Police Station.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and one of the suspects was arrested. As the news spread, villagers protested demanding the arrest of the girl’s father and his friend, who have since absconded. An angry mob barged into one of the suspects’ house and vandalised his property. Police held talks with the protestors, who dispersed only after the officials assured swift action.Call child helpline 1098 to report on children in distress.

With father’s approval
The incident came to light when the girl’s teacher noticed her in pain and questioned her. The girl narrated her story on how the men raped her over months with her father’s permission.

