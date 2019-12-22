MNM not to attend DMK’s anti-CAA demonstration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Saturday made it clear that it would not attend the rally called by the DMK and its allies on December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Murali Appas, secretary (media), MNM confirmed this. He said functionaries had expressed their hesitation to take part in the rally without presence of Kamal Hassan, who is out of station.

Appas said Hassan had conveyed to the DMK that he would take part only if his doctor permits him (since he underwent surgery). Appas and two others called on Stalin and held discussions. Meanwhile, Kamal reiterated his opposition in a tweet. “High time they realise that majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation.”