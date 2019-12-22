No matter what comes in the way, DMK will protest against Citizenship Act: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK won't sit idle and watch BJP incite hatred and divide the country over religion, said DMK president MK Stalin while speaking in a Christmas celebration function held at Madurai on Sunday.

Questioning BJP led central government's motive behind leaving out Muslims and Srilankan Tamils in Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Stalin said that "whatever the hindrance (that come in our way), we (DMK) will carry forward the protests against CAA".

Coming down heavily on AIADMK and PMK for voting in favour of Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Stalin said that it is a sheer betrayal to the people and also criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy for justifying the voting in favour of the Act.

The DMK leader also said that what would be the consequences if other countries in the world bring such Act on religious line and the Indians residing abroad would ultimately suffer due to it. Quoting the Bible, "Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they are doing" Stalin said the BJP, in contrast, does everything knowingly and betrays the minority challenging the harmony of the Country.

Pointing out that there is no development in the AIIMS project that was announced for Tamil Nadu in Madurai, Stalin alleged that the union government is not bothered about the development of the nation.

Stalin called the people to come forward and participate in the anti CAA protests.