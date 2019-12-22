Home States Tamil Nadu

No matter what comes in the way, DMK will protest against Citizenship Act: MK Stalin

Stalin said that it is a sheer betrayal to the people and also criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy for justifying the voting in favour of the Act. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK won't sit idle and watch BJP incite hatred and divide the country over religion, said DMK president MK Stalin while speaking in a Christmas celebration function held at Madurai on Sunday.

Questioning BJP led central government's motive behind leaving out Muslims and Srilankan Tamils in Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Stalin said that "whatever the hindrance (that come in our way), we (DMK) will carry forward the protests against CAA".

Coming down heavily on AIADMK and PMK for voting in favour of Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Stalin said that it is a sheer betrayal to the people and also criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy for justifying the voting in favour of the Act. 

The DMK leader also said that what would be the consequences if other countries in the world bring such Act on religious line and the Indians residing abroad would ultimately suffer due to it. Quoting the Bible, "Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they are doing" Stalin said the BJP, in contrast, does everything knowingly and betrays the minority challenging the harmony of the Country.

Pointing out that there is no development in the AIIMS project that was announced for Tamil Nadu in Madurai, Stalin alleged that the union government is not bothered about the development of the nation.

Stalin called the people to come forward and participate in the anti CAA protests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin Citizenship act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp