Royal Society recognises SASTRA award

CHENNAI: The SASTRA-Ramanujan Award has been recognised by the Royal Society at England which published a paper titled Ramanujan’s Legacy: The work of SASTRA prize winners in its December 2019 special issue of The Philosophical Transactions to commemorate the Centenary of Ramanujan’s election as FRS (Fellow of Royal Society).

“This confirms the prestige of the prize as a journal with a hallowed tradition that published Isaac Newton’s early papers has chosen to publish about the SASTRA-Ramanujan Award winners,” said Krishnaswmai Alladi, Department Chair of Mathematics at University of Florida and the Chairman of the SASTRA-Ramanujan Award Committee, as saying.

The 2019 Award was presented to Adam Harper of the University of Warwick for his outstanding contributions to probabilistic number theory. The cash prize of $10,000 and a citation was presented by professor Ken Ono, the Vice-President of the American Mathematical Society who also recalled that Harper was the PhD student of professor Ben Green in University of Cambridge and Green was the 2007 Award winner.

Similarly the 2005 award winner Kannan Soundarrajan’s student won the award in 2017. Dr Harper will deliver the Ramanujan Birthday Commemorative Lecture at SASTRA campus and participate in the International Conference on Number Theory in which speakers from USA, UK, Canada and India will be delivering scientific talks.