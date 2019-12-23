Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Housing Board to have its new office in Koyambedu?

The building near Koyambedu Wholesale Fruits and Vegetable Market, which has three basement plus stilt and nine floors, will be providing six floors to the housing board.

Published: 23rd December 2019 03:12 AM

flats-housing-colonies

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the government plans to demolish the State Housing Board building to build state-of-the-art iconic buildings at Nandanam near Anna Salai, the offices of housing board is likely to have a new address at the nine-floor multi-storeyed office complex being built by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The building near Koyambedu Wholesale Fruits and Vegetable Market, which has three basement plus stilt and nine floors, will be providing six floors to the housing board wherein the cost will be borne by the State government. Sources told Express that remaining three floors would be given to Directorate of Town and Country Planning Department, which doesn’t have its own office. When queried a top housing department official refused to comment.

The building, which is expected to be opened by the beginning of next year, was initially earmarked for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. However with the state government planning a commerce hub on 4.97 acres of land belonging to Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Nandanam, the offices of housing board is being relocated to the new office complex in Koyambedu.

Initially, there is a plan to have twin towers in Nandanam and the design of the 40-floor iconic building, which is to replace the housing board, was initially considered to be a carbon copy of Petronas tower. But sources said that though it may not be similar to Petronas Tower but it will be unique in Chennai and an iconic one. A source confirmed that the project is in the final stages of discussion.

The twin buildings are planned in such a way that it will bring synergy into other infrastructure proposed to be developed by the government on Anna Salai besides generating employment opportunities. It is learnt the project will provide modern office space, connectivity and knowledge base to provide high-end support to corporate entities belonging to the finance sector under one-roof and decongest areas.

Chennai has 400 financial industry businesses headquartered in the city of which 200 are located in the main residential clusters of Mylapore, RA Puram, Nungambakkam and T Nagar which are congested and has put pressure civic authorities for additional infrastructure. Sources indicated that the plan is to develop Chennai Finance City or Tamil Nadu Commerce Hub as an infrastructure project to accommodate public-private financial institutions, start-up parks and to develop the objective of Chennai Metro’s transit-oriented development (TOD).

Work is over

1. The multi-storeyed Office Complex at Koyambedu was announced during the Budget Session of 2014-2015 under Rule 110 on the Floor of Assembly on July 15, 2014.

2. The work order for Rs100 crore building with a built-up area of 17,493 square metre has been awarded during February 2016.

3. The work has been completed and it is likely to be inaugurated in the beginning of next year

