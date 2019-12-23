Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmers refuse to grow cane as private mills yet to pay Rs 50 crore fair, remunerative prices

The FRP of over Rs 80 crore was not distributed to sugarcane farmers who had sold their produce to the mills early this year.

Published: 23rd December 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sugar cane harvestion is going on in full swing.

Sugar cane harvestion is going on in full swing. (EPS | K.K. Sundar)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: "For the last one year, payments for our sugarcane supply have been pending and so we have decided to not grow cane crops this season. Paddy crops are now flourishing in my land and I will harvest them before Pongal," said Nagaraj, a farmer from Kumalam village in Villupuram.

Farmers in Villupuram known for its sugarcane cultivation and prime sugar mills are now changing their practices due to the private sugar mills’ alleged refusal to pay fair and remunerative prices (FRP) that have been pending since January 2019.

The FRP of over Rs 80 crore was not distributed to sugarcane farmers who had sold their produce to the mills early this year.

The farmers staged protests and conducted talks with officials. In March, during a meeting by the then district Collector L Subramanian, a few private sugar mills reportedly promised to pay farmers their FRP by June. But the amount was not distributed till December, claimed farmers.

“After struggling for money throughout this year, farmers were at last provided about Rs 10 crore. But, the payment of at least Rs 50 crore more is pending. So the farmers decided to not plant sugarcane anymore. They have shifted to cultivation of paddy, urad dal, cowpea and cassava. This year we received good rains. 2020 pongal will be a very happy time for these farmers,” said Kalivardhan, president of All Farmers Association in Villupuram.

Sridhar, a farmer holding four acres of land in Valavanur told Express, “We do not receive much water for irrigation from the lake, but the well here stored good supply this year. So I planted cowpea and cassava. With the profit from this harvest, I will be able to pay off the loans I took. Cultivation of different crops were taken by all farmers.”

Sources from a private sugar mill at Mundiyambakkam told Express, “We are facing severe losses since 2018, which is why we were unable to pay up FRP in 2019. Farmers not growing sugarcane the next year will affect our production. However, the management committee’s decisions are not clear as of now.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Villupuram crops villupuram sugar mill
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp