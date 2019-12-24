Tamil Nadu: Head constable molests 14-year-old girl, arrested

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A head constable in Tiruvarur district was arrested and charged under the POCSO Act on Monday night for molesting a 14-year-old girl.

R Ayyasamy (41) from Kudavasal, head constable in Nannilam police station in Tiruvarur, visited the house of the victim whose parents had separated following a quarrel. The girl's father, a mechanic, had sought police help in reconciliation.

Ayyasamy visited the house on Saturday for inquiry. The mechanic was not present, and two kids including the girl and her 12-year-old brother were alone in the house.

Ayyasamy sent the boy out to buy sweets and allegedly molested the girl. He fled after the girl raised alarm. The girl narrated her ordeal to her father after he returned home following which he approached the SP's office to lodge a complaint.

He was directed to Nagapattinam All Women's' Police Station. Ayyasamy was summoned to Nagapattinam SP office on Monday where he was detained for questioning. The girl was admitted in a hospital near Tiruvarur.