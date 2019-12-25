Elderly Tamil Nadu man arrested for sexually harassing nine-year-old girl

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Kumbakonam All Woman police on Monday arrested a retired librarian for sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl.

According to sources, R Ramu (83), a librarian in Directorate of Libraries of Tamil Nadu Government was living in a town panchayat which comes under the Kumbakonam Taluk police limits.

Reportedly, he befriended a nine-year-old girl, who was psychologically challenged and was studying in the fourth standard.

On Monday, when the girl was on her way to school, Ramu reportedly took her into his house and sexually harassed her.

Those who saw the girl being taken into Ramu’s house informed the parents of the girl. After enquiring with the girl, the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with the All Woman police station, Kumbakonam.

Based on the complaint Jaya, the Inspector of Police registered a case under Section 11 (iv) (sexual harassment by repeatedly or watching or contacting the child either directly or by digital means) of the POCSO Act and arrested Ramu.