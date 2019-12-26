Don’t view eclipse with naked eye: Experts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Avoid watching the solar eclipse with the naked eye, warned Department of Science and Technology, Vigyan Prasar, Scientist T V Venkateshwaran, on Wednesday. Interacting with mediapersons, the scientist said that the public from nine districts including Coimbatore, will be able to see the solar eclipse on Thursday from 8.06 am to 11.11 am.

“Residents of Coimbatore will likely be able to watch the eclipse for only 90 seconds between 9.29 am and 9.31 am. People living in The Nilgiris and Erode districts may see it up to three minutes. Their eyes will be damaged if they watch it with the naked eye without any protection. However, if it rains like it did on Wednesday in Coimbatore, we will not be able to see it,” he said.

“Residents of Tirupur, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai will also be able to witness the event. It occurred in 2010 and after nine years, people from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will be able to witness it,” Venkateshwaran added.

Use eclipse viewers

Dr Mohan Rajan, Chairman and MD of Rajan Eye Care, on impact of viewing an eclipse and safety measure

 Don’t watch eclipse through smartphones, camera viewfinders, binoculars or telescopes

 Exposure without proper eye protection can cause ‘eclipse blindness’ or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy

 Use eclipse viewers which are available online and are safe to watch the celestial movement