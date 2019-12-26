Tamil Nadu's Karur second best in country to implement MGNREGS works

By Express News Service

KARUR: Karur bagged the second spot for the best district in the country for implementing the MGNREGS work. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is aimed at providing employment to the people in rural areas across the country.

The scheme is being implemented by the DRDA (District Rural Development Agencies) Department.

The Ministry of Rural Development awarded the second prize to Karur for the year 2018-19, in an event at New Delhi on December 19.

DRDA Director S Kavitha and Assistant Director Vijayalakshmi called on collector T Anbalagan on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Kavitha said, “We didn’t apply for the award. It automatically came to us because we just did our work. Actually we upload our finished works in the government of India website regularly. We upload our works by geo-tagging the project works using the latitude and longitude of the location of the development works.”

“Usually we don’t have any pending works. We try and finish a project before moving on to the next one. We just kept doing our work and uploaded it on the website. The Ministry scrutinized their website and told us that Karur district had bagged the second place in the country,” she added.