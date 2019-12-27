Artists, writers come together to protest against CAA, NRC in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief lull, protests against CAA and NRC started again in Chennai on Thursday. Tamil writers, artists and social activists took part in the protest to express their angst against the Act. As they were denied permission by the police to hold a hunger strike, those gathered resorted to traditional folk music, dance and creative sloganeering to convey their dissent. Though the initial plan was to continue from 10 am to 6 pm, the organisers were asked to wrap up the protest by 2 pm.

Social activists like Thirumugan Gandhi and Arulmozhi; Tamil writers like Salma, Oviya, Sundaravalli and Marx and film directors Pa Ranjith and Gopinainar, known for their strong voices for human rights, were present during the protest. Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi also showed solidarity and spoke to those who had gathered.

Gandhi pointed out that Muslim rulers Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan played a pivotal role in overthrowing the British. “Muslims have been part of our country and our struggles. But now, they are being kicked out of their homes and country. We don’t want a Hindutva government, we don’t need a government to force unfair rules down our throat,” he added.

Advocate cum activist Arulmozhi said that a government which works for the welfare of its people, will come out with a refugee act and not an act to prove their citizenship