Child marriages on rise in Tamil Nadu despite government efforts

Evil practice widespread in rural parts of Cuddalore due to financial reasons and fear of the girl marrying someone outside caste

Published: 28th December 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:58 AM

By Nirupa Sampath
CUDDALORE: Even after four years of the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme in India, the number of child marriages continues to increase every year in Cuddalore.

Since the BBBP implementation in the district, 368 child marriage cases have been registered under the Child Marriage Restraint Act. Till October 2019, at least 63 cases have been registered under the Act.

A Parthiban, a counsellor of Cuddalore Childline said, “Child marriage is higher in rural parts of Virudhachalam, Panruti, and Veppur. Parents get their daughters married off due to financial burden and fear of the girl marrying someone outside their caste.”

An official at the District Social Welfare Department said, “Frequent awareness campaigns are conducted in the district, especially in rural areas of Virudhachalam, where reports of child marriages are higher.”

“Although many initiatives have been taken in the district, it will take a few more years before the numbers come down,” said the officer.

As many as 61 child marriages were registered in 2014 that reduced to 42 in 2015. But in 2018, the number shot up to 88.

Although the numbers may be alarming, officials claim that the rise in registration of cases is due to increasing awareness among the public.

“In many cases, the girls being forced into marriage contact to 1098 (child helpline) or 181 (women helpline number),” said Parthiban.

He added, “Earlier this year, a girl managed to contact 181 helpline number on time, and we immediately rescued her.”

“Once the child is rescued from the marriage, the parents are thoroughly counselled before letting the child go back to them,” said the district social welfare department officer.

When Express contacted, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) noted that in 2019 at least 82 girls were rescued from child marriage and they are with the CWC.

A senior CWC official said, “The key reason for child marriage is due relationship gap between the parents and child. Parents leave the child alone at home while they are away for work. Even if she experiences any abuse, she does not have anyone to share it with. Also, what starts as a simple friendship with a man, soon turns into an affair, thus leading to marriage. And being a minor, it is not a very informed decision.”

“To reduce the numbers, all the departments should work more in coordination with one another, and the Act must be enforced more strongly.” added the senior CWC official.

