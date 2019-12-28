Home States Tamil Nadu

College sacks four girls after video of them boozing goes viral

A private college near Mayiladuthurai dismissed four girl students allegedly after a video of them consuming alcohol went viral.

Published: 28th December 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A private college near Mayiladuthurai dismissed four girl students allegedly after a video of them consuming alcohol went viral. The video, authenticity of which could not be verified by TNIE, was doing the rounds since December 24. It shows a group of girl students, three of them in uniform, drinking alcohol in what seemed like a room. The video was shared on multiple individual accounts and Facebook groups.

On Thursday, the four students were dismissed from the college after the institute became aware of the incident. The shaming of the students, however, continued on social media with posts slamming them for their ‘morality’. Police were informed on the same day.  A police official said they were aware of the video but could not take action unless victims lodged a formal complaint.

An administrator of the college where the girls studied told TNIE, “We feel sorry for their future. We can only wish those who shared the video and spoiled their future be brought to justice. But we cannot compromise with the reputation of our institution. So we took action.”

