Two dead, eight hurt as car rams into lorry

Driving without rest, family of eight was travelling to Coimbatore to take part in a pooja

Published: 30th December 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Two perons died and eight others were injured when a car rammed into a lorry near Musiri in the wee hours of Sunday. A family of eight was travelling from Chennai to Coimbatore to take part in a pooja by Ayyappa devotees, and was driving without rest.

Selvakumar of Tiruchy and his 12-year-old son Ajithdheena was driving a lorry towards Ariyalur. At Musiri, Selvakumar noticed a car approaching very fast and honked to alert the driver. But the driver rammed into the lorry. Selvakumar and his son were injured.   

In the car, those seated in the front died on the spot and eight others including children and women suffered injuries. Police shifted them to a hospital nearby.  

Police said Alagappan (45), Sathish (24), Srinivasan (32) Shanmuganathan (8) Sarvesh (20) Shunmugavali (11) Lalitha (40) and Ramu of Karaikudi are residing in Chennai. Alagappan is a decorator who decorates Sabarimala poojas.  

On Saturday, Alagappan and his family were travelling to Coimbatore for decoration work.The car was driven by Sathish. Because of the continuous driving, Sathish apparently dozed off and crashed into the lorry, police said.  Sathish and Alagappan died on the spot. Traffic was affected for more than an hour after the accident.

Five killed after car collides with lorry
Namakkal: Five persons died after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a stationary lorry on Salem-Namakkal National Highway on Sunday. The deceased are Ashok Kumar (37), a resident of Shiradi Nagar in Tiruchy, his wife Devipriya (34), son Sai Kiruba (2), relatives Rajamani (65) and Govindhan (60). The accident happened when they were heading to Tiruchy from Bengaluru on a car.  

