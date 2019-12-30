Home States Tamil Nadu

Businessman arrested for swindling Rs 68 lakh from Corporation Bank

Corporation Bank (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Crime Branch police arrested a 38-year-old businessman on Saturday for cheating the Corporation Bank at RS Puram to the tune of Rs 68 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as K Chandramohan from Srinivasa Nagar near Sundarapuram. The police said he along with his brother, Suresh, were running an electrical equipment business in Sundarapuram.

The brothers had three accounts in the Corporation Bank's RS Puram branch. A few months ago, the bank management found that the accounts received Rs 68 lakh in cheques during the 2017-18 period. However, the cheques were found to be fake in an audit check.

The duo took help from the bank's Assistant Manager Shine Jose (37) an ex-serviceman from Palakkad to swindle the money, said the police.

The bank's Zonal Manager Tatti Srinivasan (56) raised a complaint with the city crime branch police and the police registered a case and arrested Shine Jose in November. Chandramohan and his brother were absconding. The police finally caught Chandramohan on Saturday night after a month-long search.

"The assistant manager of the bank allegedly released the amount using fake cheque numbers through his own login. The brothers received the amount in six dues and spent it to settle their previous loans and to live a luxurious life. Jose too received a share for the role he played in his son's bank account. Chandramohan was remanded to judicial custody and we are working to catch Suresh," said a police official.

