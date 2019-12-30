Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil orator Nellai Kannan kicks up row with comments against PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Tamil Nadu BJP filed a police complaint against Kannan, who is also a Tamil writer, as a video of his purported speech at the meet in Tirunelveli on Saturday went viral on social media.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A Tamil orator has courted controversy making alleged provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at an anti-CAA protest meeting held by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP filed a police complaint seeking action against Nellai Kannan, who is also a Tamil writer, as a video of his purported speech at the meet in Tirunelveli on Saturday went viral on social media.

Party General Secretary K S Narendran separately petitioned the state Director General of Police seeking stringent action against the orator, alleging his remarks went against national integrity and would lead to a communal clash.

Kannan is a Tamil litterateur and has taken part in several television shows based on literature and oratory.

In his police complaint, BJP state unit spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi alleged Kannan called out the names of Prime Minister and Home Minister at the meeting.

The planit alleged that Kannan, in his remarks at the meeting, slammed Modi and Shah duo for bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The writer told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister", the complaint alleged.

Maintaining that such remarks were an "open threat to the lives" of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, an attempt to incite violence, criminal intimidation, and abetment to murder also, it said all these were punishable under the Indian Penal Code and sought action against Kannan.

"His entire speech is nothing but one to incite hatred and enmity between Hindus and Muslims, and the speech is one which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. He abuses many castes in his speech and calls people belonging to a particular community as dogs," the complaint said.

In his more than half-an-hour address, the orator resorted to uncivil and abusive language, the BJP alleged,"He openly and derogatorily abuses various political leaders of the country which does not amount to a decent criticism," it said adding the speech was against "public tranquility".

"I request the authorities to kindly arrest the Nellai Kannan and prosecute him," the complaint said.

