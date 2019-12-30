Home States Tamil Nadu

Transport unions announce novel protest across Tamil Nadu against MVA on January 8

A resolution to this effect was passed in a meeting of representatives of labour and trader associations, transport workers and driving school owners participated.

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Auto, taxi, pickup and lorry drivers and owners announced a novel statewide protest on January 8 against what they said were anti-worker and anti-people amendments to labour laws and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Engines would be turned off from noon to 12.10 pm on the day.

The meeting was organised on Sunday by LPF, the labour wing of DMK.

Members of the respective associations would turn off engines to protest clubbing of 44 labour laws into four codes and amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. They also extended an invitation to the public to participate in the protest.

Addressing media, K Natarajan, State treasurer, LPF, said, “The government is heavily taxing the common man and workers. Despite several criticism in its first term at the Centre, the BJP remains against workers and small-time traders and stands with the big corporates.”

Office bearers of LPF, CITU, Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Dravidar Kazhagam labour wing took part in the meeting.

