Home States Tamil Nadu

Man flies home from Singapore to cast vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

You might remember the scene from the movie Sarkar, in which Vijay, who is an NRI, comes to India on the day of the elections, just to cast his vote.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Man flies home from Singapore to cast vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

A picture of Tamizh. (Photo | Muthu Kannan)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: You might remember the scene from the movie Sarkar, in which Vijay, who is an NRI, comes to India on the day of the elections, just to cast his vote. In a small village of Vadakadu in Pudukkottai, a man working in Singapore came to his village to cast his vote.

Tamizh (26) is working in a construction company in Singapore. For the election, he specially flew down to India on 28th December and is flying out in two days. “It is our duty as a citizen to vote. I feel proud to be an Indian and will do anything to exercise my right to vote,” said Tamizh.

He spent almost Rs 50,000 to ensure that he votes. He says his bosses were very cooperative and sanctioned his leave. He hopes that everyone follows his lead. “If I can come from Singapore, people can travel a few kilometers to vote,” he adds. He also came down for the Lok Sabha elections in April 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
local body election Tamil Nadu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp