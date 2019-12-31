Man flies home from Singapore to cast vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: You might remember the scene from the movie Sarkar, in which Vijay, who is an NRI, comes to India on the day of the elections, just to cast his vote. In a small village of Vadakadu in Pudukkottai, a man working in Singapore came to his village to cast his vote.

Tamizh (26) is working in a construction company in Singapore. For the election, he specially flew down to India on 28th December and is flying out in two days. “It is our duty as a citizen to vote. I feel proud to be an Indian and will do anything to exercise my right to vote,” said Tamizh.

He spent almost Rs 50,000 to ensure that he votes. He says his bosses were very cooperative and sanctioned his leave. He hopes that everyone follows his lead. “If I can come from Singapore, people can travel a few kilometers to vote,” he adds. He also came down for the Lok Sabha elections in April 2019.