Breather for temporary LIC workmen

The Madras High Court has directed the LIC not to issue any appointment orders to the selected candidates pursuant to an online notification dated September 17, till November 20.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the LIC not to issue any appointment orders to the selected candidates pursuant to an online notification dated September 17, till November 20. Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction while passing interim orders on a batch of writ petitions from K Subramanian, S Thulasidoss and the Terminated Full-Time Temporary LIC Employees Welfare Association, on October 30.

The petitions sought to quash the notification and direct the LIC to give appointment to the petitioners as per the 2015 judgement of the Supreme Court, with all monetary benefits. Originally, the affected workmen moved the Central Government Administrative Tribunal which passed an award and the Supreme Court confirmed it in 2015. Before the implementation of the award, the LIC issued the online notification on September 17, inviting applications for posts of assistants. Aggrieved, the workmen preferred the present petitions challenging the notification.

When the matter came up on October 30, LIC counsel sought the permission of the court to go ahead with the recruitment process. The counsel also gave an undertaking that no appointment orders will be issued to the selected candidates till November 20.

