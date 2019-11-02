Debt-ridden woman, son kill commit suicide

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A woman and her son jumped into a well near Marakanam and committed suicide owing to mounting debts and poverty.

According to police, S Palaiammal (55) of Marakanam and her son Rajendran(36) were daily wage labourers. Rajendran’s wife Sagayam(30) and daughter Sathana(2) are staying at her mother’s house in Puducherry.

Palaiammal and Rajendran borrowed money from women self-help group for family expenses. However, they could not repay as they found no work for the past tree months. On Wednesday, Palaiammal and Rajendran went out and did not return. On Thursday, Palaiammal’s body was found in a well at a casuarina farm near the village. Policemen retrieved it with the help of villagers.

Rajendran’s body was retrieved following a long search. Investigation revealed, Palaiammal and Rajendran committed suicide owing to debt and poverty.