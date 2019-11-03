CBCID files chargesheet against Former Mayor M Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CBCID sleuths on Saturday filed a chargesheet against DMK MLA Ma Subramanian from Saidapet constituency for allegedly forging documents and land grabbing.

The case was taken up following a complaint lodged by one Parthiban, who accused Subramanian of creating fake documents and transferring a housing plot in Labour Colony, Guindy, to his wife’s name. Initially, the case was registered at the Guindy police station on June 3 and was transferred to the CBCID.

After investigation, the CBCID sleuths filed a chargesheet against Ma Subramanian and his wife Kanchana on charges of forgery, cheating and corruption.