Home States Tamil Nadu

Non-consensual homosexual act an offence: Madras High Court

Homosexuality  may have been decriminalised by the Supreme Court, but in the case of lack of consent, obviously, it will be a punishable offense, the Madras High Court has clarified.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homosexuality may have been decriminalised by the Supreme Court, but in the case of lack of consent, obviously, it will be a punishable offense, the Madras High Court has clarified. This point came up in the case of Bala Dhanapal, who is serving a life term on charges of murdering a retired Navy officer.   The case dates back to 2014. Viswanathan (63), who retired as Commander in the Indian Navy after serving 17 years, was a resident of Sengodampalayam in Erode. His wife and son were living in America. Viswanathan is said to have promised Dhanapal a job in the Navy in return for sexual favours. 

Finally, after a period of time, when Dhanapal found out that he was being cheated, and that he would not get a job, he attacked Viswanathan with an iron rod. The trial court awarded him life imprisonment in murder case after which, he went for an appeal. After hearing appeal, a division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman reduced sentence to eight years.

The bench clarified that having consensual homosexual relationships on previous occasions cannot be held against the victim. He cannot be denied his self-dignity due to submission on earlier occasions. Though consensual homosexuality has been decriminalised, in case of false promise or refusal, it still holds ground for offence, the bench said.  

Applying this yardstick, and also holding that the prosecution has not given any evidence for premeditation for committing the crime of the murder, the bench granted the reprieve to Dhanapal. The Supreme Court has not stuck down Sec. 377 of the IPC but had merely read it down and interpreted it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court homosexuality consent
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp