Tamil Nadu inks pact with German bank for 2,713 eco-friendly buses

Rs 1606-crore agreement is aimed at procuring eco-friendly vehicles, including 525 electric buses for State fleet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday signed an agreement with KfW, German Development Bank, for purchasing 2,713 buses for State transport corporations. Under the project of “Climate-friendly Modernization of Buses in Major Cities of Tamil Nadu” an agreement has been signed for 203 Million Euro (Approximately Rs 1606.47 crore) between State transport department and KfW in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar.

As per the agreement 2,213 BS-VI buses and over 500 e-buses would be purchased, in order to upgrade and modernise all Tamil Nadu State Transport undertakings, an official release said. Capacity building of personnel, strengthening and improving of bus depots, provision of infrastructure such as charging facilities for running e-buses, procurement of software and hardware component, computer information digital display counters and cashless transaction system will be implemented with the help of experts and knowledge transfer between KfW and the State.Christiane Schmidt, Deputy Director, KfW, Karin Stoll, German Consul- General, Chennai and Swati Khanna, Senior Sector Specialist, Urban Development and Mobility were also present.

EPS, OPS to thank bypoll voters
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will address  ‘thanksgiving public meetings’ in Vikravandi and Nanguneri where AIADMK candidates were elected in the recent bypolls. The meetings will take place on November 5 and 8, an AIADMK release said.

CM orders Water release from Aliyar dam
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered release of water for irrigation from Aliyar dam in Coimbatore district from November 4. The release will be for 70 days and will benefit 22,332 acres in Pollachi and Anaimalai taluks in Coimbatore district.

`130 cr drinking water project inaugurated
Coimbatore: Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani inaugurated the `130.46-crore Thondamuthur combined drinking water project on Saturday before going on to inaugurate a slew of other measures here. He stated that a detailed project report has been prepared to construct a flyover from Uppilipalayam to Chinniyampalayam.

