Home States Tamil Nadu

Fatal accidents lesser in Madurai comparing last two years

The precautionary and regulatory measures taken by the city police played a key role in the declining trend of the number of fatal accidents.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: The total number of deaths caused by road accidents in the city in 2019 is considerably lower compared to the last two years, shows data obtained from the city commissioner office. Sources said that the number of deaths was lesser in most of the months of 2019 compared to the respective months in 2018 and 2017.

According to the data, 158 people died in the city due to road accidents from January 1 to September 30 in 2017, which reduced to 150 in the respective months in 2018, which further had gone down to 140 in the respective months in 2019.

The precautionary and regulatory measures taken by the city police played a key role in the declining trend of the number of fatal accidents. Police sources said, "Whenever a fatal accident occur in a location in the city, we take serious measures to prevent any such accidents from happening at the same location in the future."

'DUI, no helmet cause fatal accidents'

A traffic inspector said that the number of cases registered against the violators has increased. The inspector said that the department is especially focussing on identifying cases of drunken driving and riding without a helmet, as these are the two major factors. The inspector also added that more number of barricades have been placed to control rash driving in the city.

An assistant commissioner of police for traffic said that besides registering cases against violators, the department is ensuring that the violators either pay the penalty or face trial. He said that vehicle inspections are being carried out frequently. "Narrow roads in some places also lead to fatal accidents. Such roads are being identified and informed to the city corporation for road-widening works," he added.

Further, the officer said that spreading awareness among the people also helped in controlling the number of fatal accidents and that a minimum of ten to 20 awareness programmes are being conducted every day in the city. "Creating medians on city roads will certainly reduce the number of fatal accidents. Generally, riders who overtake on roads without medians are vulnerable to such accidents," he added.

Number of deaths due to road accidents

2017 2018 2019
January 21 10 11
February 23 14 9
March 17 15 26
April 14 13 14
May 20 27 18
June 17 16 18
July 13 24 15
August 22 15 15
September 11 16 14
Total 158 150 140
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai MAdurai accidents
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp