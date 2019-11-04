Home States Tamil Nadu

Miscreants desecrate Thiruvalluvar statue in Tamil Nadu

The statue located near a building owned by Pillayapatti Panchayat was found blackened with the mud and a paper pasted covering the eyes.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

The Thiruvalluvar statue was desecrated by miscreants at Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur (L) and later the statue was cleaned and garlanded.

The Thiruvalluvar statue was desecrated by miscreants at Pillayarpatti near Thanjavur (L) and later the statue was cleaned and garlanded. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Miscreants desecrated a statue of Thiruvalluvar, the poet who authored Tamil classical ethical treatise Tirukkural, near here on the early hours of Monday.

The statue located near a building owned by Pillayarpatti Panchayat near here was found blackened with the mud and a paper pasted covering the eyes.

The passersby who noticed this informed the Tamil University police who rushed to the spot and cleaned the statue and garlanded it. Police protection has been posted.

ALSO READ: Don't try to saffronise Thiruvalluvar, says Stalin to BJP

Meanwhile, a group of Tamil enthusiasts gathered near the statue and raised slogans condemning the desecration. They also wanted those who indulged in the vandalism should be arrested.

Police have registered a case and on the lookout for the culprits. They were probing in various angles whether this was a reaction to the depicting Thiruvalluvar with a saffron robe in the Twitter page of Tamil Nadu BJP.

It might be noted the three and a half feet tall statue made of concrete and installed on a pedestal was erected on behalf of Thenninthiya Valluvar Kula Sangam and the residents of Thiruvalluvar street in Pillayarpatti and was declared open by then District collector Shanmugha Veeramoni on August 15, 2005.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruvalluvar statue Tiruvalluvar
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp